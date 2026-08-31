NH Launches Youth Fentanyl Awareness Campaign
Concord/Lakes NewsHealth NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Today is International Overdose Awareness Day and New Hampshire is launching a fentanyl prevention campaign specifically targeting young people.
The goal is to help them recognize the risks of counterfeit and unlabeled pills which can often contain fentanyl.
The campaign dubbed “Unlabeled” is designed to provide information on fentanyl through fact-based education.