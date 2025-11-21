NH Lawmakers Call For Release Of Funds

Both of New Hampshire’s United States Senators are calling on the government to release Low Energy Home Energy Assistance Program funds.

Maggie Hassan and Jeanne Shaheen have signed a bipartisan letter asking for that money to be released.

More than 57-thousand Granite State residents rely on LIHEAP to heat their homes over the winter months.

The New Hampshire Department of Energy says the program is operating and there won’t be a disruption in assistance related to the government shutdown.