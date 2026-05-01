NH Lawmakers Still Debating Campus Gun Ban

NH Lawmakers are still debating the future of a bill that would eliminate gun bans on college campuses.

A measure has already passed the state House of Representatives, but members of the NH state Senate believe it needs more work before possibly heading to Governor Kelly Ayotte’s desk.

A committee has been created to keep looking into this issue to address any concerns.

An amended version of the bill would allow students to have non-lethal weapons like pepper spray or tasers.