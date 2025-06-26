NH Legislature Passes Budget

June 26, 2025

The New Hampshire legislature passed a new 2-year state budget today.

The budget first passed in the Senate but failed in the House by one vote.  The House then reconsidered the bill and passed it on a vote of 185-180.

The House and Senate were prepared with a continuing resolution to avoid a government shutdown if the budget had failed to pass and Governor Kelly Ayotte was also prepared to call a special session for Friday but that now will not happen.

The budget bill will now head to Ayotte’s desk.

