NH Looks to Options for $400M Shortfall in Road Project Plan

New Hampshire leaders are looking at options ranging from higher tolls to an increase in the gas tax to raise funds toward the 400-million dollar shortfall in the state’s road project plan.

Meanwhile, state officials are considering delaying or cutting dozens of projects.

There are now 88 projects in the state’s ten-year plan.

Officials are looking at keeping 39 of the projects while delaying 15 and removing another 34 projects.

DOT officials blame the shortfall on rising costs.