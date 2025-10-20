NH Looks to Options for $400M Shortfall in Road Project Plan
New Hampshire leaders are looking at options ranging from higher tolls to an increase in the gas tax to raise funds toward the 400-million dollar shortfall in the state’s road project plan.
Meanwhile, state officials are considering delaying or cutting dozens of projects.
There are now 88 projects in the state’s ten-year plan.
Officials are looking at keeping 39 of the projects while delaying 15 and removing another 34 projects.
DOT officials blame the shortfall on rising costs.