NH Lottery Winners

There was no jackpot winner in last night’s Powerball drawing, but two lucky Granite Staters scored big lottery wins.

One of the local wins was for $1 million, while the other ticket was worth $50,000. Both winning tickets were purchased through the state’s NH iLottery app.

To win $1 million, a player must match five winning numbers but not the Powerball number. A $50,000 win occurs when a player matches four of the winning numbers and the Powerball number.

There were just three $1 million winners across the country. Outside of New Hampshire, the other two winning tickets were sold in Oregon and Texas.

The estimated jackpot for Saturday’s drawing is $565 million.