NH Lottery Winners

NH Lottery Winners
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
August 14, 2025

There was no jackpot winner in last night’s Powerball drawing, but two lucky Granite Staters scored big lottery wins.

One of the local wins was for $1 million, while the other ticket was worth $50,000. Both winning tickets were purchased through the state’s NH iLottery app.

To win $1 million, a player must match five winning numbers but not the Powerball number. A $50,000 win occurs when a player matches four of the winning numbers and the Powerball number.

There were just three $1 million winners across the country. Outside of New Hampshire, the other two winning tickets were sold in Oregon and Texas.

The estimated jackpot for Saturday’s drawing is $565 million.

RELATED ARTICLES

Shipyard Fire Under Investigation

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Aug. 14, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

AG’s Office Investigating A Fatal Shooting

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Aug. 14, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsNew HampshireNews

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital