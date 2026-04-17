NH/Maine News Briefs 4-17-2026

A bill to increase penalties for drivers who refuse to take a DWI test after being pulled over is going to NH Governor Kelly Ayotte’s desk. The measure would lead to those motorists losing their license for nine months before potentially facing a trial for drugged or drunk driving. Right now, that suspension period is six months, which is the same as someone who takes the test at the scene of a traffic stop and fails it. If the governor signs the bill, it’d go into effect January 1st

The NH Secretary of State’s office is filing a motion aimed at getting a lawsuit filed against New Hampshire dismissed. The U.S. Department of Justice is taking the state to court for refusing to turn over its full voter list. State officials say they are working to protect voters’ information and that the federal government is asking for things the state is not allowed to give out. That includes data such as names, addresses, dates of birth and either a driver’s license or Social Security number.

Even though a few cases popped up earlier this year, health experts say Maine has been able to avoid a measles outbreak. The first measles cases in seven years were identified a few months ago, but since then no additional illnesses have been reported. Officials say that’s likely because of the large amount of people who have already been vaccinated against the virus. Still, anyone who develops measles symptoms such as high fever, cough and runny nose should contact a doctor.