NH Mid-Term Elections 2026

NH Mid-Term Elections 2026
Conceptual image of a person voting, casting a ballot at a polling station, during elections.
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsPolitics NewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
November 3, 2026

After hearing months of campaign ads, Granite Staters will finally decide who’s going to serve as governor today. Incumbent Republican Governor Kelly Ayotte is going up against Democratic challenger Cinde Warmington. The latest University of New Hampshire survey shows the two women are virtually deadlocked in this contest. There hasn’t been a Democrat elected governor in New Hampshire since current Senator Maggie Hassan.

Another important political race that’s on tap today is the battle to fill a United States Senate seat in the Granite State. Democrat Chris Pappas is set to face off with Republican John E. Sununu. Pappas is currently a member of Congress, while Sununu is a former senator, congressman and the brother of former Governor Chris Sununu. The winner of this showdown replaces retiring Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen.

In addition to governor and United States Senate, voters will also select who is going to represent them in the House of Representatives. In the Second Congressional District, incumbent Democrat Maggie Goodlander is looking to earn another term by beating Republican Lily Tang Williams. In the First Congressional District, Democrat Stefany Shaheen is competing against Republican Anthony DiLorenzo. Whoever comes out on top takes over for Congressman Chris Pappas.

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