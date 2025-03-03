NH Needs More EV Chargers

A new study claims New Hampshire could lose over a billion dollars if it doesn’t add more electric vehicle chargers.

According to the report from Clean Energy New Hampshire and Ski New Hampshire, the Granite State faces a potential one-point-four-billion-dollar loss over the next five years if more EV charging stations aren’t built.

The study says New Hampshire has the highest charging gap of any New England state.

The organization says electric vehicle drivers could take their business elsewhere if they can’t get around New Hampshire in their own vehicles.