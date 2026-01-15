NH News Briefs 1-15-2026

New Hampshire Congresswoman Maggie Goodlander has confirmed she is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice. It’s for her participation along with several other congressional Democrats in a video last fall urging members of the military to resist illegal orders. President Trump called the video “seditious behavior” and “punishable by death.” Goodlander said she and the others did not commit a crime and that she will not be intimidated or silenced.

NH Governor Kelly Ayotte is the recipient of a “Defender of Housing” award from the National Association of Home Builders. The award was presented by the New Hampshire Association of Home Builders on behalf of the national organization. Association officials said thanks to Ayotte there are new laws to speed up construction and remove barriers to building in the effort to address the state’s housing crisis.

An accident involving a Conway police cruiser and an SUV Monday night is being investigated by State Police. The cruiser was hit when the officer attempted a U-turn on White Mountain Highway to make a traffic violation stop. Authorities determined the officer failed to see and yield to an SUV that was following him. Both vehicles sustained significant damage and were towed from the scene. No one was hurt.

There is an investigation into the circumstances of an infant’s birth and death at a homeless encampment in Concord. The family of the woman who gave birth last Friday said they tried to help the newborn until first responders arrived. The baby’s grandmother said her daughter had planned to give birth in a hospital, but that she went into labor unexpectedly and that the baby was born two-months early.

“Ice-in” has been declared on Lake Winnipesaukee. The annual declaration means all five ports visited by the M/S Washington are now ice-covered. Nevertheless, the public is warned it doesn’t mean all the ice is safe. Officials caution the thickness of ice can vary greatly on the lake.