NH News Briefs 1-16-2026

The man accused of a shooting at the Sky Meadow Country Club in Nashua has been indicted on multiple charges. Prosecutors say Hunter Nadeau opened fire at the venue back in September, killing 59-year-old Robert DeCesare and injuring two others. Nadeau is facing several felonies including murder and DeCesare’s wife says he died trying to protect her and the couple’s daughter. Nadeau will be arraigned for these crimes at a later date

NH State Police are still investigating a crash between a Conway police cruiser and an SUV. The collision occurred Monday on White Mountain Highway near Eastman Road when an officer tried to make a U-turn to pursue a vehicle that was violating traffic laws. The officer failed to yield and ended up striking the SUV. Neither driver was hurt and anyone with information about the accident is asked to come forward.

New data is showing the number of Mainers enrolled in the Affordable Care Act is on the decline. About 56-thousand enrollees have chosen a plan compared to the final enrollment total of nearly 65-thousand people last year. The fall is being tied to the expiration of tax credits which weren’t extended by Congress. With those credits no longer available, premiums in the state will increase by an average of 77-percent. Coverage for anyone with a plan goes into effect February 1st.