NH News Briefs 1-23-2026

There’s a winter storm watch for most of New Hampshire Sunday into Monday. Frigid air moves in with highs only in the teens tomorrow with wind chills creating “feel-like” temps in the single digits to below zero. Snow begins around mid-day Sunday and could fall at a rate of two-inches per hour at times. Generally 12-to-18 inches is forecast for the southern and central parts of the state, and six-to-12 inches in the north before it stops snowing Monday.

New Hampshire Congressman Chris Pappas and Congresswoman Maggie Goodlander voted yesterday against funding for the Department of Homeland Security. Pappas said ICE is operating in an overtly political fashion, dividing Americans. Meantime, yesterday at the State House Durham State Representative Tim Horrigan said ICE is worse than criminal gangs in Venezuela and El Salvador.

A 29-year-old Exeter man is facing multiple charges for driving the wrong-way on Route 101. State troopers responded to 911 calls around 12:45 a.m. yesterday and spotted Nathan Russell’s pickup truck going west in the eastbound lanes. After reversing direction and initially refusing to stop, he finally pulled over on North Hampton Road in Exeter after exiting the highway. State Police said Russell showed signs of impairment

A 38-year-old Island Pond, Vermont, woman faces indecent exposure, disorderly conduct and drug charges in Lebanon. Police responded to the Centerra Parkway area shortly after five p.m. Monday for reports of a naked woman running around screaming for help. It was determined that Panda Thompson was experiencing a substance abuse. Police obtained a search warrant and reported finding crack cocaine and fentanyl in her room at the Courtyard Marriott

The discovery of a bag of dead sea ducks earlier this month at a highway rest area is being investigated. The ducks were found January 11th, at the Seabrook Welcome Center on I-95. New Hampshire Fish and Game said several had tags ripped away to remove the hunters’ information.