NH News Briefs 1-5-2026

Manchester police are continuing their investigation into the death of a pedestrian. Authorities say an 81-year-old man was on Valley Street last night when he ended up being struck by a car operated by a 16-year-old boy. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment but couldn’t be saved. The teen wasn’t hurt and police are asking anyone who saw what happened to contact them.

No injuries are reported after a school bus carrying a Concord High School athletic team catches fire. The incident happened Saturday, and the bus had to pull over on Route 9 in Keene before being evacuated. The team had been participating in an event in Keene and another bus was able to bring them back to Concord. The cause of the fire is still being looked into.

Winter is well underway, and the New Hampshire Department of Transportation is issuing a reminder to motorists. The agency is urging folks to make sure they leave snowplows enough space to do their work out on the roads. The DOT says failing to do so is a violation of state law. Anyone who’s caught crowding a plow may face a fine of up to 250 dollars.

As has been the case for weeks, Granite State drivers are still paying less when it comes time to fill up their vehicles. Triple A says the average cost for a gallon of regular fuel right now is two-93. That is down a penny in the past seven days and it’s also an eight cent decline from this time one month ago. Currently, the national average for gas is sitting at two-81 per gallon.