NH News Briefs 10-1-2026

NH News Briefs 10-1-2026
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
October 1, 2026

A 34-year-old Manchester resident is awaiting sentencing in January on federal charges.  Moise Rodriguez pleaded guilty yesterday to possession of a firearm while involved in drug trafficking. The U.S. Attorney’s Office also said he was a member of the Bloods Gang.  The charges against Rodriguez stem from an investigation that started in 2025.

A New Hampshire woman is charged with OUI, third offense, in Chelmsford, Massachusetts.  Alicia Mazerall of Merrimack, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to felony OUI and other charges including leaving the scene of an accident.  The hit-and-run happened around 1:30 Monday afternoon.  Mazerall’s car was located in a nearby parking lot and police said open and unopened liquor bottles were found in the vehicle.

The man killed in a head-on collision Tuesday in Dublin is identified.  Police said the victim was a local resident, 68-year-old Timothy Sirois.  He died in the crash that happened around 5:20 p.m. on Route 137.   Sirois was a passenger in a vehicle that crossed the yellow line and slammed into a vehicle going the other way.

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