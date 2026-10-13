NH News Briefs 10-13-2026

A woman says she was left alone inside an urgent care clinic in Keene after employees closed for the night. It happened on September 24th at 7:45 p.m. Tia Chandler said a ConvenientMD staff member gave her a steroid shot after she had an asthma attack and told her they would be right back, but no one returned. She says the staff closed the clinic and she was left in an exam room, forcing her to call 9-1-1 to get out. The company said they’re taking steps to make sure this doesn’t happen again.

New Hampshire officials say the state is in the lead when it comes to DNA testing. On average, the state’s forensic lab processes about 20-thousand-pieces of evidence a year from more than 200 agencies. Melis Staples, a lab director at the New Hampshire State Police Forensics Lab, says “we really overhauled the entire DNA process.” A new genetic analyzer has allowed them to test things and maybe get results that they weren’t able to get before. It’s also allowed the agency to explore cold cases that date back to the 1970s. Staples measures success in how many results they can get based on the different evidence they’re testing.

A Hampton man is facing several charges in connection with a crash on Ocean Boulevard. Officials say the crash happened early Monday morning near Acorn road. Police say a car crashed through a fence, hit a tree and barely missed a utility pole. Witnesses say they saw a man running away from the scene and police later arrested 23-year-old Carter Renaud. He’s scheduled to appear in court on October 27th.