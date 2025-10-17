NH News Briefs 10-17-2025

The Bedford woman who allegedly hosted an underage drinking party before a fatal crash will be going on trial. Officials claim 55-year-old Heather Keegan had the party that preceded the death of 17-year-old Tyson Bolduc back in June. Bolduc was ejected from a vehicle on Wallace Road but authorities haven’t said how that happened. No date for the trial has been set yet but it should happen sometime in 2026.

Another member of the Claremont School District has been suspended without pay. This time it’s business administrator Mary Henry, who was previously on paid leave following the discovery that the district was roughly five-million-dollars in debt. The decision to suspend her was made over information that has come to light about the fiscal crisis. The district has already made moves to save money including closing Bluff Elementary School and consolidating students at two other elementary schools.

NH Governor Kelly Ayotte says plans are being prepared in case the Granite State runs out of SNAP food assistance funding. That money is about two weeks away from being gone due to the current federal government shutdown. Over 42-thousand households participated in SNAP in September alone, which means about 75-thousand residents benefited from it. Ayotte believes the best way to make sure everyone who needs help receives it is for lawmakers to reach a deal to get the government running again.