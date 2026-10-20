NH News Briefs 10-20-2026

Republicans are filing a complaint involving donations made to the congressional campaign of Stefany Shaheen. The GOP says Shaheen didn’t disclose necessary donor information and might have accepted corporate funds that were prohibited. A Shaheen spokesperson denied these allegations, calling them factually inaccurate and frivolous. Last week, Democrats called for an investigation into Shaheen’s Republican opponent, Anthony DiLorenzo, claiming he failed to reveal certain assets.

Granite State residents will have a third candidate to choose from when they cast their vote in the race for governor. Libertarian Stephen Villee has gathered enough signatures to have his name alongside Republican Governor Kelly Ayotte and Democrat Cinde Warmington. Villee previously ran for governor in 2024 and his platform centers on more freedom and smaller government. Election Day is coming up in two weeks on Tuesday, November 3rd.

The victim of a fatal fire in Stark over the weekend is being identified. Authorities say the body of 63-year-old Michael Bussiere was found inside a home that burned on Montgomery Road near Pike Pond Sunday. Another victim was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital and there’s still no word on their condition. Authorities are also confirming the blaze was sparked by a wood stove.

A former paraprofessional at a Hudson school is awaiting sentencing after being convicted of assault. A court ruled Jenna Kulik grabbed the arm of an eight-year-old girl with autism at Nottingham West Elementary School this past March. The girl’s father reported the incident after noticing bruising on his daughter, who is non-verbal. Kulik is scheduled to return to court in December.