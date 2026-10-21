NH News Briefs 10-21-2026

Two people were injured as the result of crash early this morning in Hollis. Police said the driver was speeding, lost control and went off Depot Road around five a.m. The driver was taken to an area hospital. It took about 30 minutes to get the passenger out of the wreckage and then airlifted to a hospital.

A 37-year-old New Hampshire man is sentenced after pleading guilty to unemployment fraud and attempted unemployment fraud. The Attorney General’s Office said that between April 2020, and April 2021, Nicholas Colarusso submitted false unemployment claims while he was actually working. He collected over 36-thousand-dollars in unemployment benefits he was not entitled to. In addition to jail time which was largely suspended, Colarusso was ordered to pay over 44-thousand-dollars in restitution.

A Missing Vulnerable Adult/Silver Alert issued for an 82-year-old Manchester woman is canceled. Police said Jacqueline Dupuis, who has dementia and requires daily medication, was located. She had last been seen Monday morning in the vicinity of Elm Street.

The Hannaford website and app are back online after its parent company was the target of a security breach last week. The weeklong outage prevented shoppers from using digital coupons or placing online grocery orders. The company said there is no evidence that customer or employee information was compromised.