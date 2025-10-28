NH News Briefs 10-28-2025

With a week until Election Day, the two candidates in the race for Manchester mayor debate tonight. It’s happening from six p-m until seven p-m at the Manchester Public Library. Incumbent Republican Mayor Jay Ruais is hoping to win another term and fight off a challenge from Democrat Jessica Spillers. A limited number of tickets for the forum are still available online. Folks who can’t attend will have the chance to watch the debate on Manchester Public Television.

Closing arguments are expected to be heard today in the murder trial of Dustin Duren. He is the Berlin man accused of shooting and killing the mother of his children, 31-year-old Caitlyn Naffziger, back in February 2024 before leaving with the kids. Duren took the stand again in his own defense yesterday and claimed that he was trying to save one of the children from what he thought was a hostage situation. Duren faces decades in prison if convicted

An investigation is still underway following the discovery of human remains in Derry. According to authorities, the body of a woman was spotted yesterday near a retention pond located behind an address on Birch Street. The woman has been identified but her name won’t be released until family members are notified. Police don’t believe her death is suspicious but are still asking anyone with information to come forward.

A partial bridge closure is being planned for Manchester later this week. The westbound side of the Amoskeag Bridge is being shut down between 11 p-m Friday and seven a-m Saturday so crews can do rehabilitation work on the eastbound side. There will be a detour posted to help motorists get to their destinations. However, it is recommended drivers seek alternate routes. The project is expected to completed next November.