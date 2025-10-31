NH News Briefs 10-31-2025

The New Hampshire Director of Ports and Harbors is going to be resigning from that position. Geno Marconi is planning to plead guilty to violating the Driver Privacy Act which is a misdemeanor. Marconi was charged with two felonies and other crimes for giving confidential motor vehicle records of a member of the Pease Development Authority board to the chairman of the Division of Ports and Harbors Advisory Council. Under the terms of his plea, Marconi will get a 30-day suspended jail sentence and pay a fine.

One of the candidates in the race for New Hampshire governor is filing a lawsuit. Democrat Jon Kiper is taking legal action to increase the pay of state lawmakers, saying the 100-dollar per year salary of representatives and senators is unfair. Kiper claims the lack of pay means everyday people aren’t represented in Concord because they can’t afford to hold office. The last time the legislature boosted its own pay was back in 1889.

The New Hampshire Department of Transportation is alerting drivers about some weekend construction. The DOT will be continuing a multi-bridge rehabilitation project on Interstate 93 in the northbound travel lanes at Exit 7 in Manchester Sunday. Work is expected to be complete in a couple of nights, and crews are going to be out between the hours of nine p-m and five a-m. Message boards and traffic control devices will be set up to help direct motorists

A school is Candia is getting some recognition following the release of new rankings by U.S. News and World Report. The publisher is putting the Henry W. Moore School 18th on its list of elementary schools in New Hampshire and 37th on its list of middle schools. These rankings evaluate schools based on things like proficiency in certain core subjects and state assessment performance. The school was also named the 2025 New Hampshire K-8 School of Excellence