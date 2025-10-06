NH News Briefs 10-6-2025

A Northfield man has been sentenced to decades in prison on his conviction in the murders of his sister-in-law and his two nephews. Eric Sweeney pleaded guilty in August to reckless second-degree murder for the shooting deaths Kassandra Sweeney, four-year-old Benjamin and one-year-old Mason in the their Northfield home three years ago. Eric Sweeney was 17 at the time. On Friday he received three sentences of 60 years to life each, with each to be served at the same time.

A White River Junction man is facing felony charges after allegedly driving the wrong way on a New Hampshire highway. Police say 36-year-old Benjamin Mueller was spotted going the wrong way on Interstate 293 in Bedford early Saturday morning. The trooper was able to stop the vehicle without further incident. Mueller is charged with felony reckless conduct with a deadly weapon and reckless driving. He’s due in a New Hampshire courtroom on November fourth.

Four people were rescued after a boat became stuck on rocks off the coast of Wells Maine. The boat became stuck Saturday night around 200 feet off shore in Wells Harbor. Multiple rescue boats responded to the scene and rescued the four people. Two of those on the boat were taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life threatening. The boaters told authorities that they had gone out in the afternoon to fish and ran aground while returning to shore.