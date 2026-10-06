NH News Briefs 10-6-2026

A construction worker is dead after an accident involving a steamroller in Bedford on Monday morning. The Bedford Police Department said it happened on Maiden Lane around 11 a.m. They received a call about someone being injured by a steamroller. The 67-year-old man was taken to a hospital, where he died. Officials are withholding the name of the victim and the construction company. OSHA has been notified about the incident and the investigation is ongoing.

A Winchester man is facing serious charges after a police chase in Antrim early Monday morning. The suspect, 35-year-old David Bennett, was first pulled over for driving too fast, then drove off before officers could arrest him. The Hillsborough Police Department was called around 2:30 a.m. to assist the Antrim police with the response. When Hillsborough Police officers found him on Old Milk Road, Bennett drove head-on into their vehicle. They were hurt, but are expected to be okay. Bennett is facing almost a dozen charges, including several Class B felonies.