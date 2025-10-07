NH News Briefs 10-7-2025

A Dover man was arrested after New Hampshire State Police said he was clocked traveling more than 120 mph on a motorcycle. Authorities said 20-year-old Casey Arsenault was driving 123 mph in a 55 mph zone on Route 28 in Wolfeboro Sunday evening. Arsenault was charged with reckless driving.

Three people are now under arrest in connection with a stabbing death in Derry. The Attorney General’s office says 18-year-old Jeffrey Li and 20-year-old Marco Junior Marquez were involved in the incident outside a business in May that took the life of 41-year-old Gui Lin. An autopsy revealed that he passed away of a stab wound to the chest which perforated his heart. Both Li and Marquez are charged with murder and a third person, 18-year-old Ayaan Nissar, is charged with robbery and attempted burglary.

An investigation is still underway into what caused a fatal motorcycle crash in Manchester. According to State Police, 59-year-old Matthew Alosa was traveling south on Interstate 293 yesterday in the area of Exit 6 when he failed to negotiate a turn and went into a wooded area. Alosa was pronounced dead at the scene moments after first responders arrived. No other injuries were reported.