NH News Briefs 10-9-2025

The suspect arrested in connection with a double homicide in Bath remains behind bars. Yesterday, 73-year-old Charles Readey appeared in court remotely after being accused of killing his sister-in-law Cindy Moody and niece Kristal Moody at his home on Tyler Way Tuesday. Autopsy results revealed both women died of gunshot wounds. Readey didn’t enter a plea and is set for a probable cause hearing October 22nd.

The three victims of a fatal crash in Francestown are being identified by authorities. Police say 19-year-old Aiden Brissette, 18-year-old Seth Fowler and 18-year-old Luis Torres were in the vehicle that slammed into a utility pole on Route 47, also known as Bennington Road, Tuesday night. All three individuals were pronounced dead shortly after first responders arrived. The cause of the tragedy is under investigation.