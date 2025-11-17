NH News Briefs 11-17-2025

An 18-year-old Milford man faces multiple charges following a police pursuit on I-93 north. State troopers tried to stop Tyler Neuman for reckless driving and no taillights on his SUV around 12:15 a.m. Friday. He refused to stop reaching speeds up to 115 miles per hour and nearly colliding with several other vehicles. He finally pulled over in the breakdown lane in Canterbury and was arrested on charges including felony reckless conduct with a deadly weapon.

Two Lawrence, Massachusetts, men are facing charges in connection with an armed robbery in Salem the night of September 23rd. Police said a man was held up at gunpoint at a Bank of America ATM on South Broadway. With help from surveillance video, the suspects were identified and police said 23-year-old Richard Hernandez, was arrested on November 9th. The alleged get-a-way driver, 20-year-old Garvey Marcano, was arrested last Friday.

A Dominican man facing deportation is being held without bail for attempting to bribe an ICE agent in New Hampshire. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said 46-year-old Marlon Suazo-Santos pleaded guilty earlier this month. According to charging documents and statements made in court, he offered an ICE agent 100-thousand-dollars in exchange for his release while he was being taken to a detention facility in Manchester back in July. Suazo-Santos faces up to 15-years in prison when he’s sentenced in February.

Two people are being treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries as the result of a single car crash last night in Rindge. Police said it happened at Binney Hill Road and Route 119. A third person in the vehicle suffered minor injuries.