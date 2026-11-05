NH News Briefs 11-5-2026

NH News Briefs 11-5-2026
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
November 5, 2026

The numbers are in, and they show a record high turnout in New Hampshire for the midterm elections. The Secretary of State’s office says more than 641-thousand people cast their ballots on Election Day. That’s an increase of about 15-thousand from the 2022 midterms and is over 60-thousand higher than 2018. Other than a man arrested for allegedly assaulting someone at a polling location in Laconia, there were no major issues reported.

Closing arguments are expected to be heard today in the murder trial of Annthoni Bliss. He’s the man prosecutors say is responsible for the beating death of his girlfriend’s 23-month-old son, Luca Hudson, back in 2024. Bliss took the stand in his own defense yesterday and said he dialed 9-1-1 immediately after noticing the toddler was sick in his crib. The boy later passed away of his injuries, which were caused by blunt force trauma. Bliss faces the possibility of prison time if convicted.

There’s some bad news to report when it comes to the spread of a massive wildfire along the Maine-New Hampshire border. The White Mountain National Forest Fire was first reported Sunday in Coos County and has destroyed over one-thousand acres. The United States Forest Service says dozens of crews working hard to try and get things under control, but the blaze remains less than 20-percent contained. There are still no significant threats to life or property.

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