NH News Briefs 11-7-2025

Police have found a man they were searching for in connection with the investigation into the shooting death of 37-year-old Jillian Collins in Concord last week. The man, described as a potential witness, was located Thursday in a wooded area off Daniel Webster Highway after a ground and air search. He was taken away on a stretcher, though officials haven’t confirmed his condition or whether he was restrained. Investigators emphasize he is not a suspect, saying they simply wanted to speak with him as part of the ongoing case. Authorities say there was no threat to the public during the search. A trial is underway for William Kelly, accused of killing his girlfriend, 33-year-old Christine Falzone, and her unborn child in December 2023. Prosecutors say Kelly brutally beat Falzone inside their rural home, where she was found with more than 100 injuries. The case marks New Hampshire’s first murder trial involving the death of a fetus. Kelly has pleaded not guilty, with his defense arguing there’s no physical evidence linking him to the crime. Court documents show Kelly has a lengthy criminal history, including prior abuse allegations from a former girlfriend. Alexandra Eckersley appeared in court Thursday after finishing a mental health program tied to her conviction for child endangerment. Prosecutors said she abandoned her newborn in the woods on Christmas night in 2022 and misled rescuers about the baby’s location. Eckersley, who avoided jail time, completed the Community Connections Program, which offers treatment instead of incarceration for people with mental health or substance issues. Her attorney praised her recovery and noted she has been fully reunited with her son while living with her mother in Massachusetts. Four firefighters were injured Thursday after becoming trapped while battling a four-alarm fire at a home on Elliot Street. Officials say three firefighters issued a mayday call when they were trapped on the second floor while searching for anyone inside. Two escaped through windows using ladders, and the third was rescued through the front door. A fourth firefighter was later hurt but all have since been released from the hospital. Investigators say the blaze likely started outside before spreading through the old balloon-frame house, which sustained heavy damage.