NH News Briefs 12-11-2025

A former employee at the Youth Development Center in Manchester will be spending decades in prison. Yesterday, a judge sentenced James Woodlock after he was convicted in September of being an accomplice to a sexual assault that happened at the facility in the 1990s. The victim, who was 16 at the time, asked that Woodlock serve the maximum amount of time behind bars. Woodlock’s lawyer continues to say his client is innocent.

A Nashua man is in trouble with the law after being arrested in connection with a 150-thousand dollar theft at a jewelry store. According to police, 34-year-old Nathan Ladue broke into Euddy Jewelry on East Hollis Road in Nashua on September 28th. Detectives executed search warrants on Ladue’s car and home and found some of the items that were reported stolen. He was arraigned yesterday and additional tips on this case can be reported to police.

New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella’s office is filing a lawsuit against health care companies. The legal action targets those companies and their owner after a pain clinic closed down last month and left patients without a way to get their medical records. The records are needed so people can find new providers, and the AG says that withholding them is illegal. Anyone requiring assistance can reach out to BCM Advisory Group.

A new report is showing the number of Canadians making a visit to the Granite State is on the decline. That report, led by Senator Maggie Hassan, says New Hampshire has seen a 30-percent drop, which is the largest in the United States. Many Canadians have been upset about tariffs President Trump put in place on their country and some are hesitant to cross the border due political tensions. Vermont saw the second biggest decline in tourism with 28-percent.