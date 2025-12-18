NH News Briefs 12-18-2025

A 52-year-old Dover man is facing charges after allegedly firing shots last night when police responded to a reported disturbance at the Polly Ann Trailer Park. A shelter-in-place order was issued and a regional SWAT team was called to the scene. Following a standoff, 52 year old Kevin Bourre surrendered. Charges include felony criminal threatening with a deadly weapon and felony reckless conduct.

New Hampshire is seeing an increase in viruses including flu, COVID and RSV. Health experts continue to advise everyone to be vaccinated. Even though this year’s flu vaccine is not a perfect match for the current strain health officials have said it still offers protection from severe complications. A flu shot is recommended for everyone over the age of six months, especially the young, the elderly and those with chronic conditions and compromised immune systems.

Today is day six of the search for the man who shot and killed two students and wounded nine others Saturday in a building on the Brown University campus. Yesterday, new images of an individual “in close proximity of the person of interest” were released. A map was also released showing the streets on the East Side of Providence where the suspect is confirmed to have been the day of the shooting.

The man killed in a head-on two car crash around 7:20 a.m. yesterday in Hooksett is identified as a 25-year-old Manchester resident. Police said Yediel Obeth Tavarez Villanueva was pronounced dead at the scene on Route 3A, West River Road. The driver of the other vehicle was seriously injured but is expected to recover. A juvenile passenger in the other driver’s car was not hurt.