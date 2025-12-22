NH News Briefs 12-22-2025

A Salem storage facility is back open following the death of the Brown University shooting suspect. The body of 48-year-old Claudio Neves Valente was found Thursday and officials say he passed away of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Neves Valente was accused of killing two students at the Rhode Island school as well as an MIT professor earlier this month. The motive for those shootings remains unknow

Manchester police track down a person of interest wanted in connection with a threat. According to authorities, a man entered the police station yesterday and made a threat before driving off in a pickup truck. The man reportedly said he was going to hurt someone and appeared angry before leaving the lobby. There’s no word on the man’s name or if he’ll be charged with a crime.