NH News Briefs 12-25-2025

Authorities continue to investigate a deadly crash in Haverhill. Police have identified the victim in Tuesday night’s crash on Dartmouth College Highway as 76-year-old Daniel Kirkwood. Kirkwood’s vehicle left the road, went down an embankment and overturned. He had to be removed from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say Kirkwood likely suffered a medical emergency before the crash.

A Litchfield karate instructor is behind bars for allegedly sexually abusing an underage female student. Anthony DiMascio was arrested this week following an investigation. Authorities say DiMascio worked as a volunteer instructor at a southern New Hampshire karate dojo and that the teenage girl was his student. The victim allegedly told authorities the inappropriate relationship started about two years ago and there had been multiple sexual encounters involving the pair.

A Hooksett man is under indictment in connection with alleged threats against New Hampshire Governor Kelly Ayotte. Authorities say 22-year-old Tristan Anderson made bomb threats in August and was arrested by State Police the following month. He has been held in custody since his September arrest and is due back in court in January.