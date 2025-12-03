NH News Briefs 12-3-2025

An investigation is still underway into what caused a massive blaze in Nashua that displaced dozens of people. Crews were called to the scene in the area of Ash Street and Vine Street yesterday and arrived to find heavy smoke and flames pouring from a six-family home. The fire ended up impacting three buildings and three people and one firefighter needed treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. The Red Cross and Salvation Army are working together to find everyone affected a place to stay.

A member of the Executive Council is recovering after suffering what’s being called a serious cardiac event. Republican John Stephen of Manchester was rushed to the hospital while out on a jog in Florida Sunday. Stephen often spends time on weekends and holidays in the Sunshine State with his wife who is battling her own health issues. Governor Ayotte says her prayers are with Stephen and his family and that she’s wishing him a speedy recovery.

The Derry Fire Department has a brand-new leader after the retirement of its chief. Shawn Haggart decided to step down after pleading no contest to a DWI charge he received after being arrested while driving a department-owned vehicle October 18th in Bow. As part of his plea agreement, Haggart was fined 500-dollars and had his driving privileges revoked for nine months. Last night, the Town Council unanimously approved Greg Laro to become the new chief.