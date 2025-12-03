NH News Briefs 12-3-2025

NH News Briefs 12-3-2025
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
December 3, 2025

An investigation is still underway into what caused a massive blaze in Nashua that displaced dozens of people. Crews were called to the scene in the area of Ash Street and Vine Street yesterday and arrived to find heavy smoke and flames pouring from a six-family home. The fire ended up impacting three buildings and three people and one firefighter needed treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. The Red Cross and Salvation Army are working together to find everyone affected a place to stay.

A member of the Executive Council is recovering after suffering what’s being called a serious cardiac event. Republican John Stephen of Manchester was rushed to the hospital while out on a jog in Florida Sunday. Stephen often spends time on weekends and holidays in the Sunshine State with his wife who is battling her own health issues. Governor Ayotte says her prayers are with Stephen and his family and that she’s wishing him a speedy recovery.

The Derry Fire Department has a brand-new leader after the retirement of its chief. Shawn Haggart decided to step down after pleading no contest to a DWI charge he received after being arrested while driving a department-owned vehicle October 18th in Bow. As part of his plea agreement, Haggart was fined 500-dollars and had his driving privileges revoked for nine months. Last night, the Town Council unanimously approved Greg Laro to become the new chief.

RELATED ARTICLES

NH News Briefs 12-3-2025

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Dec. 3, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Accumulating Snow Across The Region

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Dec. 2, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast NewsWeather

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital