NH News Briefs 12-30-2025

Folks who head outdoors today should be prepared to deal with strong wind gusts. A wind advisory is in effect for central and northern New Hampshire and temperatures aren’t expected to rise out of the 20s. However, wind chills of zero degrees or lower are likely so people will want to make sure they bundle up. A snow shower is possible tomorrow on New Year’s Eve, especially in northern and western areas.

Merrimack officials say they have no information about a possible Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in their community. Last week, the Washington Post said warehouse space would be used to process up to 15-hundred detainees there. Town leaders say they haven’t heard of any such plans and state lawmakers are getting a lot of questions after this report. Congressman Chris Pappas says there’s no place in the state for federal overreach or lawless actions that have been hallmarks of the White House.

A Merrimack man is in trouble with the law after being accused of scamming someone with a fake lease agreement. Investigators say 60-year-old Antonio Silva told a woman last year a home would be available for rent once he finished renovations. She then signed a lease and handed over a 55-hundred dollar check for the security deposit and first month’s rent. Authorities later realized Silva didn’t own the home and wasn’t authorized to rent it. He’s denying the allegations against him and is free on bail.

New Hampshire is in line to receive 204-million-dollars to help boost rural health care in the Granite State. Federal funding will arrive next year and the state hopes to get a similar amount over the next five fiscal years. The money will be used to strengthen rural health care access, quality and long-term sustainability. Governor Ayotte says this is the beginning of an effort to expand access to affordable, high quality care for people living in rural communities.