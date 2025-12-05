NH News Briefs 12-5-2025

NH News Briefs 12-5-2025
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
December 5, 2025

NH Governor Kelly Ayotte said she is glad to celebrate the friendship and strong economic ties between New Hampshire and Canada. She commented during a trade reception this week attended by Canadian Consul General Bernadette Jordan. The governor led a trade mission to Halifax, Montreal and Quebec City in September. Ayotte said her administration will keep working to help businesses thrive on both sides of the border.

A man is dead after being struck while walking in the breakdown lane on Route 16 north in Dover. It happened around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday. State troopers responded when callers reported a man was walking in and out of a travel lane. The driver of the vehicle involved remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators. The victim’s name was not released due to an ongoing investigation.

A nationwide strike by Starbucks employees has now reached New Hampshire. The website indepthnh.org reported baristas picketed yesterday at stores in Epping, Stratham and Seabrook. The strike began in mid-November with 65 stores and more Starbucks locations are being added weekly. The striking workers are seeking higher wages and better working conditions. The company said 99-percent of its 17-thousand U.S. locations are open for business.

The Nashua Fire Marshal is revealing the origin point of a massive blaze earlier this week. Officials say Tuesday’s fire began on a back porch on Ash Street before spreading to Vine Street. Those flames displaced 30 people and damaged a nearby building that housed several music recording spaces. Five people were treated for injuries like burns and smoke inhalation. The American Red Cross is helping everyone who was displaced.

