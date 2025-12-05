NH News Briefs 12-5-2025

NH Governor Kelly Ayotte said she is glad to celebrate the friendship and strong economic ties between New Hampshire and Canada. She commented during a trade reception this week attended by Canadian Consul General Bernadette Jordan. The governor led a trade mission to Halifax, Montreal and Quebec City in September. Ayotte said her administration will keep working to help businesses thrive on both sides of the border.

A man is dead after being struck while walking in the breakdown lane on Route 16 north in Dover. It happened around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday. State troopers responded when callers reported a man was walking in and out of a travel lane. The driver of the vehicle involved remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators. The victim’s name was not released due to an ongoing investigation.

A nationwide strike by Starbucks employees has now reached New Hampshire. The website indepthnh.org reported baristas picketed yesterday at stores in Epping, Stratham and Seabrook. The strike began in mid-November with 65 stores and more Starbucks locations are being added weekly. The striking workers are seeking higher wages and better working conditions. The company said 99-percent of its 17-thousand U.S. locations are open for business.

The Nashua Fire Marshal is revealing the origin point of a massive blaze earlier this week. Officials say Tuesday’s fire began on a back porch on Ash Street before spreading to Vine Street. Those flames displaced 30 people and damaged a nearby building that housed several music recording spaces. Five people were treated for injuries like burns and smoke inhalation. The American Red Cross is helping everyone who was displaced.