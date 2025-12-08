NH News Briefs 12-8-2025

NH News Briefs 12-8-2025
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
December 8, 2025

One person has tragically lost their life after a weekend house fire in the town of Milton.  Crews were called to battle the flames at a residence on Willey Road in Milton Saturday and had trouble getting to the scene due to the quarter-mile long driveway being covered in snow and cars and equipment alongside it.  By the time they got to the home and put the blaze out, the person was already dead.  Their name hasn’t been released and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

A man is now in custody following a police chase and standoff that ended in Durham.  Officers tried to stop a pickup truck in Stafford Saturday in connection with an ongoing investigation in Belmont.  But 55-year-old Scott Newcomb would not pull over, triggering a pursuit that went through several communities and spanned at least 30 miles.  He later refused to get out of his vehicle in Durham but eventually exited and was arrested.  He’ll likely be charged with reckless conduct and other crimes.

RELATED ARTICLES

NH Motorists Reminded to Clean Snow Off Car Windows

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Dec. 6, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast NewsWeather

Supreme Court Decision to Rule on Birthright Citizenship Follows NH Lawsuit

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Dec. 6, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital