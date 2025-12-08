NH News Briefs 12-8-2025

One person has tragically lost their life after a weekend house fire in the town of Milton. Crews were called to battle the flames at a residence on Willey Road in Milton Saturday and had trouble getting to the scene due to the quarter-mile long driveway being covered in snow and cars and equipment alongside it. By the time they got to the home and put the blaze out, the person was already dead. Their name hasn’t been released and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

A man is now in custody following a police chase and standoff that ended in Durham. Officers tried to stop a pickup truck in Stafford Saturday in connection with an ongoing investigation in Belmont. But 55-year-old Scott Newcomb would not pull over, triggering a pursuit that went through several communities and spanned at least 30 miles. He later refused to get out of his vehicle in Durham but eventually exited and was arrested. He’ll likely be charged with reckless conduct and other crimes.