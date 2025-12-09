NH News Briefs 12-9-2025

A nursing assistant at Elliot Hospital in Manchester is arrested after being accused of a disturbing crime. According to authorities, 25-year-old Alexander Colbath is accused of sexually assaulting a child at the hospital. That eight-year-old victim was receiving treatment after undergoing recent surgery, and Colbath claimed he was looking at a wound in the child’s groin area, even though doctors said it wasn’t necessary. The hospital isn’t saying if Colbath is still employed and he’s due in court again next month.

The NH State Attorney General’s Office is releasing more details on a fatal officer-involved shooting in Manchester. An autopsy revealed 24-year-old Nickenley Turenne died of multiple gunshot wounds. On Saturday, officers investigated a report of a suspicious vehicle in the area of South Mammoth Road and found Turenne sleeping inside. He ended up speeding away, triggering a chase that resulted in a crash. Turenne then engaged in an encounter with three officers who shot and killed him.

Somersworth police are investigating after a pedestrian was found seriously injured on a road Sunday night. Police said the 64-year-old man was found near a crosswalk on High and Beacon Streets. The man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Police said several people stopped to help the man, but no one reported witnessing the actual incident.