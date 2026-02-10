NH News Briefs 2-10-2026

New Hampshire’s limited-time offer to allow tax delinquents to pay what they owe with a discount, has exceeded expectations. The Boston Globe reported the tax amnesty program which began last December first, was expected to generate about five-million-dollars in revenue. However, the Department of Revenue Administration said it has already brought in over 62-million-dollars ahead of a February 15th, deadline. The amnesty initiative allows people to pay their unpaid balance on state taxes, plus half the accrued interest, without a late-payment penalty.

A 69-year-old Wentworth man faces DWI and other charges for driving the wrong way on I-93. State Police said Craig Stanton Pasco was spotted driving south in the northbound lanes in Ashland around 11:45 Friday night. After an initial unsuccessful attempt to pull him over, Pasco finally stopped after a trooper deployed tire deflation devices.

An injured snowmobiler is charged with driving while drunk. New Hampshire Fish and Game said the 23-year-old Massachusetts man failed to make a turn on a trail in Moultonborough Saturday night and slammed into a tree. He was airlifted to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon.