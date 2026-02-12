NH News Briefs 2-12-2026

Manchester-Boston Regional Airport had the highest cargo volume in its history in 2025. Amazon Air, FedEx and UPS processed 238-million pounds of cargo, four-million pounds over the previous record. Additionally, more than one-point-three-million passengers flew in and out of the airport last year, a nine-percent increase over 2024. Aviation Director Tom Malafronte said airport officials are “excited and very appreciative” for the growth experienced last year.

Senator Maggie Hassan says she traveled to Greenland last weekend to help show the world that Americans know the NATO alliance is critical to keeping the U.S. safe, secure and free. The New Hampshire Democrat was part of a bipartisan Congressional delegation. During the visit, Hassan and the other senators met with Greenland’s Prime Minister, members of his cabinet, members of Parliament and Danish military leaders.

Three men are under indictment for a deadly stabbing in Derry on May 19th, 2025. Twenty-year-old Marco Marquez Vera was arrested in Madrid, Spain. Nineteen-year-old Jeffrey Li and 18-year-old Ayaan Nissar were arrested in Queens, New York City. The Attorney General’s Office said Marquez Vera and Li are charged with armed robbery and second-degree murder in the death of 41-year-old Gui Lin. Nissar is charged with armed robbery.