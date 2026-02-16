NH News Briefs 2-16-2026

Democrats hold a meeting with members of the Merrimack community to discuss a proposed Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility. The state representatives shared what they know about that plan last night. There are concerns about the impact this facility could have on things like town infrastructure such as fire, rescue and police services. So far, Governor Ayotte hasn’t taken a public stance on this issue.

A third firefighter injured due to an explosion in Nashua earlier this month is out of the hospital. The blast happened at the Greater Nashua Mental Health Building on Amherst Street. Roughly 60 people were evacuated before the explosion, but three firefighters ended up getting hurt and are still recovering. The cause of this incident is still under investigation.

Manchester police are looking into a stabbing in their community. According to authorities, the stabbing happened yesterday in the area of Rimmon Street and Putnam Street. Police say everyone who was involved is accounted for and only minor injuries were reported. There’s no threat to the public right now and anyone who has information on this case is asked to come forward.

New Hampshire schools will be receiving a total of eight-million dollars in funding over the next two fiscal years. That money is part of the Security Action for Education grants program. The funds will be used for things like enhancing surveillance, emergency alerting and access control at nearly 150 schools. Officials say that school safety is a top priority so that students can learn and grow in a secure environment.

Motorists are continuing to see consistent prices when it comes time to fill their vehicles. Triple A says the average cost for a gallon of regular fuel right now in the Granite State is two-83. That’s the same as it was last week and it’s also a penny more than what drivers were paying at this time one month ago. Currently, the national average or gas is sitting at two-92 per gallon