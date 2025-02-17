NH News Briefs 2-17-2025

The latest winter storm has passed but drivers are still being urged to stay safe out on the roads. Strong and damaging winds are expected to affect the state both today and tomorrow, which might make travel difficult due to blowing snow. State Police have responded to more than 100 crashes alone since Saturday, but thankfully there were no serious injuries reported. Gusts of up to 60 miles per hour could also trigger power outages.

Franconia State Park. New Hampshire Fish and Game officials received a call yesterday about the avalanche that happened off Cannon Cliffs in the park. The two had reached the base of the Black Dike route but a massive snowpack ended giving way. One climber was hurt but the other one was able to get free before dialing 911. It’s believed weather played a role in the avalanche.

Thanks to one of the worst flu seasons in more than a decade, many hospitals across New Hampshire are currently at capacity. One epidemiologist says flu deaths appear to be topping COVID-19 deaths for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic. Hundreds of people have tested positive for the flu in just the last few weeks alone and there have already been 23 deaths connected to the illness statewide. Experts say the best way to protect yourself is practice good hygiene and get a flu shot.

The Transportation Security Administration says PreCheck enrollment will be held at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport in the coming weeks. Sign up events are taking place February 19th through 21st and February 24th to 27th between the hours of nine a-m and noon and one p-m and five p-m. Applicants are asked to provide proof of identity, fingerprints and a photo. If approved, a five-year TSA PreCheck enrollment is available for 78 dollars.