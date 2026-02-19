NH News Briefs 2-19-2026

The White House is commenting on a potential plan to build an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Merrimack. The Trump administration believes there’s a need for that detention center. There have been rumors for months about that facility being set up at a building on Robert Milligan Parkway and so far, the White House has deported nearly three million people who were in the United States illegally. Another protest called “No ICE NH” Saturday in Merrimack.

Two people are being treated for life-threatening injuries following a carbon monoxide incident in Plymouth. Crews were called to a condo complex on Tenney Brook Road yesterday and arrived to find extremely high levels of carbon monoxide inside a residence. The two occupants were rushed to a hospital and the rest of the building was evacuated as a precaution. The source of the carbon monoxide was determined to be an on-demand hot water heater.

A massive data breach that exposed thousands of New Hampshire residents is being investigated. Conduent Business Services in New Jersey says hackers were able to access the company’s network from October 2024 to January 2025 and obtained files that had individuals’ personal information. That data included names, addresses, social security numbers and insurance information. So far, there’s no evidence to suggest any of that data has been used for illegal purposes.