NH News Briefs 2-22-2026

February 22, 2026

A 38-year-old Massachusetts woman is facing charges in connection with a road rage incident last month that started in Dracut and ended in Pelham, New Hampshire.  Lauren Sills from Lowell has been arrested as a fugitive from justice and extradited.  She was allegedly armed with a knife when she confronted another person in the parking lot of a business in the town of Pelham on January 8th.  The victim fled but the incident was captured on surveillance video.

A Pembroke man has been found guilty of stealing one-million dollars from COVID relief funds to build a golf course.  Federal prosecutors say 38-year-old Michael Kirouac misappropriated federal pandemic relief funds after he was unable to secure a loan from banks or private lenders.  He used the pandemic funds to buy the Angus Lea Golf Course in Hillsborough.  Kirouac has been sentenced to 15 months in prison and a year of supervised release.

The redevelopment of the Hampton Beach Casino has been delayed until after the 2027 summer season, which means the historic venue will see its 100th concert season.  Casino officials say this summer’s lineup will include Melissa Etheridge, Lita Ford, the Fools, David Lee Roth, KC and the Sunshine Band and Bret Michaels.  The casino is slated for redevelopment that will double its size and feature a boutique hotel and luxury condos.

