NH News Briefs 2-25-2025

A 52-year-old Alton man is charged with reckless conduct with a deadly weapon. Christopher Johnson is free on personal recognizance with a court date in Laconia in April. He was arrested in connection with a shots fired incident late Saturday afternoon in the area of the Echo Point boat launch. No one was hurt and State Police said there was no threat to public safety.

NH State Police said a reported stabbing outside a state office building yesterday morning involved a person having a mental health crisis. Troopers responded to the parking lot at the Department of Environmental Services in Concord around 8:45 a.m. The victim was located and it was determined the injuries were self-inflicted and there was no threat to public safety. The person was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The ACLU New Hampshire is against a federal proposal to house ICE detainees at the Federal Corrections Institute in Berlin. A spokesperson said the policy would send people facing civil, not criminal charges, to a federal prison in one the most northernmost cities in the state, isolated from family and potential legal services. The ACLU has filed a Freedom of Information Act seeking additional details on the use of the facility to hold people in ICE custody.

Three bills filed by Democrats to expand access to free and reduced-price meals in New Hampshire public schools have stalled. Republicans have voiced concerns about the cost to the state. The New Hampshire Bulletin reported the House Education Funding Committee voted along party lines last week to recommend killing two bill and retaining one. Retaining means a bill won’t get to the House floor this year, but will be held until next year for further consideration.