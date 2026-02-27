NH News Briefs 2-27-2026

A Manchester mother is facing a murder charge in connection with the death of her baby. According to authorities, 26-year-old Hepay Juma put her daughter in a pond last year and the child’s remains were discovered by a kayaker. Law enforcement have been pursuing leads for months and say they’re confident that the evidence will prove Juma is guilty. The Attorney General’s Office isn’t making the child’s name or her cause of death public.

More details are being released about a shooting at the Sky Meadow Country Club in Nashua. Court documents say the alleged shooter, Hunter Nadeau, targeted a restaurant because he wanted to punish wealthy people who eat there for not helping the poor. The shooting took the life of 59-year-old Robert DeCesare, who was dining with his family and tried to protect them from gunfire. Two other people were injured but survived.