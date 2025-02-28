NH News Briefs 2-28-2025

There is snow in New Hampshire’s weekend forecast. A coating to a couple of inches is expected overnight in the southern part of the state. North of Concord two-to-four inches is possible. There could be more in the higher elevations of the White Mountains.

New Hampshire State Police are looking for the driver involved in a wrong-way crash last night in Epping. It happened on Route 101 near the weigh station. According to witnesses an older model white pickup truck was headed east in the westbound lanes when it collided with another vehicle and did not stop. Police said it’s likely the truck has crash damage on the driver’s side. There were no reported injuries.

The cause of a two-alarm fire in Manchester last night is under investigation. Crews responded to a house on Cedar Street around 6:15 p.m. The only person home at the time told authorities he thought the fire started in the garage. Two firefighters suffered minor injuries.

New Hampshire State Police are requesting to be deputized to in order to cooperate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement. If approved it will allow troopers to question, detain and arrest people based on their immigration status. Governor Kelly Ayotte said cooperation between state and local law enforcement and federal authorities is critical. She said criminals in the country illegally who pose a threat should be apprehended and removed.

NH Governor Kelly Ayotte would support a bill moving the state primary from September to June. She said there is currently a “very short window” between the primary and the general election in November. Ayotte said the move would give voters more time to have a better understanding of the differences between candidates.