NH News Briefs 2-28-2026

A Manchester mother who’s accused in the death of her infant must remain in jail after she waived her arraignment on second-degree murder charges. Authorities say 26-year-old Hepay Juma put her daughter in Pine Island Pond last year. The child’s remains were discovered by a kayaker. The Attorney General’s Office has not made the child’s name or her cause of death public.

New Hampshire lawmakers have decided against impeaching Democratic Executive Council member Karen Liot Hill over charges she used her position to lobby against the state’s voter ID law. State Republican leaders said she used her taxpayer-supported office to advance the interests of the Elias law firm. Liot Hill called the charges frivolous and an assault on democracy. Members of a state House committee were ready to take up the impeachment inquiry this week before Deputy House Majority Leader Joe Sweeney of Salem announced he was withdrawing his proposal. Sweeney said he prefers to let voters decide Liot Hill’s future.

Two Venezuelan gang members have been charged with a scheme to steal from ATM machines across New England — including one in Rochester, New Hampshire. Federal prosecutors say the two men used malware to disrupt ATM machines and force them to dispense money without a bank card or account information. The two suspects are in the country illegally and have been linked to a group designated as a foreign terrorist organization by the U.S. government. They’re scheduled for a court appearance in Boston at a later date.

Police in Lebanon say they’ve identified a suspect who allegedly stole a cash box containing a thousand dollars form Girl Scouts who were selling cookies outside a local Walmart. The incident happened Wednesday as the scouts were wrapping up their sales for the day when a man ran up and grabbed the cash box before fleeing into nearby woods. Thanks to a tip from the public, police in Vermont tracked down a suspect, who’s now in jail while police obtain an arrest warrant.