NH News Briefs 2-6-2026

February 6, 2026

An investigation is still underway into what caused a fatal crash in Strafford County. That accident happened last night and involved a vehicle that hit several cars before slamming into a home on West High Street in Somersworth. Multiple levels of the home were damaged and the name of the person who died has not been released yet. No other information is being made public, but witnesses are being asked to come forward.

For the second time, a mistrial is declared in the legal case against former Youth Development Center counselor Victor Malavet. He is accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl back in 2001 while employed at the Youth Detention Services Unit in Concord. Malavet was facing a dozen charges, but this latest trial resulted in a hung jury, just like his first case in 2024. A status conference to discuss the next steps is scheduled for March 23rd.

Manchester Mayor Jay Ruais is announcing the creation of the City of Manchester Commission on Child Care. The goal of this new initiative is to expand access to affordable, licensed childcare and boosting early childhood supports across the city. Ruais says child care isn’t just a family issue, it’s also a workforce, livability and economic issue. The commission will look into how to make improvements and report their recommendations this fall.

 

