NH News Briefs 2-6-2026

Nashua’s fire chief is calling it a miracle everyone inside the Greater Nashua Mental Health building was able to escape before an explosion. Dozens of people were at the building Monday when a natural gas line rupture was reported before the blast on Amherst Street. Three firefighters ended up getting hurt but none of their injuries are life-threatening. Officials are still looking into whether falling ice was responsible for damaging the gas line.

New documents show the federal government is applying to create an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Merrimack. A public records request by the ACLU of New Hampshire revealed paperwork for that facility on Robert Milligan Parkway was filed with the state in January. Governor Ayotte’s office says it’s unacceptable that information wasn’t shared with her administration. The proposed facility would handle hundreds of detainees before they’re staged for deportation.

There’s a new development in the ongoing legal case involving Pamela Smart. A hearing on Smart’s request to have her conviction overturned that was set for February 27th is delayed. That is because the Office of the Solicitor General asked for more time to file a response to Smart’s petition. Smart’s attorneys claim she was denied a fair trial, but she ended up being convicted for her involvement in the 1990 murder of her husband. A new date for her hearing hasn’t been set yet.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is planning to make a visit to the Granite State. Beshear is visiting New Hampshire March 7th and 8th and he will hold a fundraiser in Plymouth for fellow Democrat and United States Senate candidate Congressman Chris Pappas. Beshear will also attend a similar event for state Senate Democrats on the Seacoast. Beshear is considered a potential candidate in the 2028 race for president and currently works as chair of the Democratic Governors Association.