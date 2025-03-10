NH News Briefs 3-10-2025

A 12-year-old boy remains in critical condition at a Boston hospital after being struck by a tree. Authorities say Kyle Murray was walking home from his bus stop in Boscawen Friday when high winds led to the tree falling directly on top of him. A chainsaw and hydraulic spreader were needed to free the boy from under the tree. He suffered multiple injuries including a brain bleed, broken pelvis and fractured vertebrae. An online fundraiser is set up on GoFundMe to help Murray’s family. An 18-year-old Goffstown man faces aggravated DUI and charges after he was found asleep in a vehicle in the middle of a road in Dunbarton. Saturday around 5:20 a.m. NH State troopers found Nicholas Watson passed out behind the wheel of a pickup truck with the transmission in drive and the doors locked. He came to when troopers broke the passenger side window and instead of putting the vehicle in park, he drove over tire deflation devices coming to a stop just before hitting a first responder’s vehicle. The cause of a fire in Bartlett that sent five people to the hospital is under investigation. A house on Oak Ridge Road was reportedly engulfed when firefighters arrived around 4:30 yesterday morning. Authorities said in addition to fire, crews had to contend with high winds and icy conditions. Two of the five taken to the hospital in North Conway had serious injuries. There are no serious injuries after a car slammed into a convenience store in Manchester Saturday. It happened at a Mobile gas station on Hanover Street. The inside of the store was covered with shattered glass. The elderly woman driver said her foot got stuck on the accelerator. Free tuberculosis testing is being offered in Manchester this week due to a confirmed case of that illness in the city. The first clinic is happening tomorrow from 10 a-m until two p-m at 1269 Cafe while the second one will be Wednesday during the same time period at that business. Anyone who spent time at the cafe or Families in Transition Adult Shelter from October 1st through January 31st should get screened.