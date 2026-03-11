NH News Briefs 3-11-2026

A 54-year-old man charged with manslaughter in a beating death in Somersworth has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. Brian Roberge entered the plea yesterday in connection with the death of 79-year-old Jan Van Tassel in a Walmart parking lot in 2023. Based on his mental health evaluation, Roberge has been committed to the secure psychiatric unit at the New Hampshire State Prison.

Fifty-four-year-old Ted Ross of Goffstown is charged with attempted murder and kidnapping. He allegedly held a man and woman at gunpoint for 30 minutes Sunday as the result of an argument. Authorities said the man tried to flee for help but Ross shot at him. No one was hurt in what was believed to be a domestic dispute.

A bank robbery in Salem late yesterday morning is under investigation. Officers responded to the Eastern Bank on South Broadway around 11:25 a.m. Surveillance photos of the suspect and his vehicle are posted on the police department’s Facebook page. Anyone with information is asked to contact Salem police.

A crash on I-93 south in Derry Monday afternoon is being investigated. State Police said 53-year-old Larry Niles of Londonderry suffered life-threatening injuries when his his car was hit from behind in the right breakdown lane. The other driver, 22-year-old Aiden McCarthy of Dracut, Massachusetts, was not injured. Anyone with crash-related information is asked to contact State Police.